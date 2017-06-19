Police arrest drunken driver on I-480: North Olmsted police blotter
Intoxicated driver, I-480: A witness called police about 1:15 a.m. June 16 about a possibly intoxicated driver whose car was crossing lanes and nearly hit a barrier twice. Police pulled over the driver and noticed a smell of alcohol.
