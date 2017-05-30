Parma, Brooklyn volunteers help clean up Big Creek watershed

On a beautiful sunny Saturday morning June 3, a committed group of volunteers and city officials from Parma, Parma Heights and Brooklyn got dirty cleaning up the Big Creek watershed. Sponsored by Big Creek Connects and the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, the 19th annual Clean Up concentrated on the Snow Road Picnic Area, the "Kingdom" area north of the Brooklyn Fire Department and Brookfield Park in Cleveland.

