Parma, Brooklyn volunteers help clean up Big Creek watershed
On a beautiful sunny Saturday morning June 3, a committed group of volunteers and city officials from Parma, Parma Heights and Brooklyn got dirty cleaning up the Big Creek watershed. Sponsored by Big Creek Connects and the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, the 19th annual Clean Up concentrated on the Snow Road Picnic Area, the "Kingdom" area north of the Brooklyn Fire Department and Brookfield Park in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
|Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE
|May 24
|Orange Aid
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|May 24
|dtw
|80
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC