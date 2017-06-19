Osborn and Huron Square apartments, early downtown Cleveland conversions, go up for sale
The families who own the Osborn and Huron Square apartment buildings took an early chance on downtown Cleveland's residential revival. Fifteen years later, they're hoping to cash in as more investors take note of the city's rental boom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Sat
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC