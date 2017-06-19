Osborn and Huron Square apartments, e...

Osborn and Huron Square apartments, early downtown Cleveland conversions, go up for sale

The families who own the Osborn and Huron Square apartment buildings took an early chance on downtown Cleveland's residential revival. Fifteen years later, they're hoping to cash in as more investors take note of the city's rental boom.

