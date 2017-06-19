One-armed Cleveland teen indicted in armed carjacking, Subway shooting

Krillian Howard, 17, who lost part of his right arm in a 2015 train accident while fleeing from police, is charged as an adult in the March 31 shooting of a teen employee at a Subway on Memphis Avenue and the carjacking of a man at Warren Village Shopping Plaza, both in Cleveland. Krillian Howard, 17, who lost part of his right arm in a 2015 train accident while fleeing from police, is charged as an adult in the March 31 shooting of a teen employee at a Subway on Memphis Avenue and the carjacking of a man at Warren Village Shopping Plaza, both in Cleveland.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a one-armed teenager in the shooting of a Subway worker and the armed carjacking of a man at a Cleveland shopping plaza.

