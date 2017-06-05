Ohio sues East Cleveland dump owners, seeking $6 million for cleanup, monitoring work
Attorney General Mike DeWine sued the owners of an illegal landfill on Tuesday, obtaining a court order that Arco Recycling Inc. reimburse the Ohio EPA for the entire $6 million cost of cleaning up the dump and installing air-monitoring equipment. If Arco fails to leave the 6-acre site and comply with the order, the state will fine the company from $300 to $1,000 a day, depending on the extent of the violations, according to the terms of the consent decree approved by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC