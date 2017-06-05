Ohio sues East Cleveland dump owners, seeking $6 million for cleanup, monitoring work

Attorney General Mike DeWine sued the owners of an illegal landfill on Tuesday, obtaining a court order that Arco Recycling Inc. reimburse the Ohio EPA for the entire $6 million cost of cleaning up the dump and installing air-monitoring equipment. If Arco fails to leave the 6-acre site and comply with the order, the state will fine the company from $300 to $1,000 a day, depending on the extent of the violations, according to the terms of the consent decree approved by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher.

