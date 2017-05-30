Ohio Historical Marker commemorates s...

Ohio Historical Marker commemorates site in Ohio City of Cleveland's first LGBT center

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An Ohio Historical Marker unveiled Thursday commemorates the original site of the first LGBT Community Center in Cleveland. The center became a fixture in the neighborhood, serving as a hub of support and a platform for civic action during the height of the AIDS crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaBron's Deprived Thu Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... Wed Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) May 24 dtw 80
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC