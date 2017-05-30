Ohio Historical Marker commemorates site in Ohio City of Cleveland's first LGBT center
An Ohio Historical Marker unveiled Thursday commemorates the original site of the first LGBT Community Center in Cleveland. The center became a fixture in the neighborhood, serving as a hub of support and a platform for civic action during the height of the AIDS crisis.
