Ohio EPA spending $6 million to clean up Arco dump in East Cleveland

The state EPA is coming to the rescue of Noble Road residents, spending $6 million to remove construction debris from a 6-acre illegal dump which towers over their homes. By the end of July, trucks will begin emptying out the four-story mountain at Arco Recycling, Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler and Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan told cleveland.com reporters and editors on Thursday.

