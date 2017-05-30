Ohio EPA spending $6 million to clean up Arco dump in East Cleveland
The state EPA is coming to the rescue of Noble Road residents, spending $6 million to remove construction debris from a 6-acre illegal dump which towers over their homes. By the end of July, trucks will begin emptying out the four-story mountain at Arco Recycling, Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler and Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan told cleveland.com reporters and editors on Thursday.
