Northeast Ohio first responders using Narcan at record levels to save ...
Cleveland police recently announced they are now carrying and using the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Across Northeast Ohio first responders, such as police and fire crews, are being inundated with 911 calls to administer Narcan, also known as naloxone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC