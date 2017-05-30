New Lake Erie Ink book lets Cleveland...

New Lake Erie Ink book lets Cleveland teens tell their stories of 'Home'

"Home / Away from Home" is an anthology of works by young people from across the region that explores the theme of what "home" means to them. Submissions were selected by the group of youth editors.

