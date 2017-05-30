New Lake Erie Ink book lets Cleveland teens tell their stories of 'Home'
"Home / Away from Home" is an anthology of works by young people from across the region that explores the theme of what "home" means to them. Submissions were selected by the group of youth editors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaBron's Deprived
|17 hr
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|Wed
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|Wed
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
|Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE
|May 24
|Orange Aid
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|May 24
|dtw
|80
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC