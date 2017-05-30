New chief federal judge talks about beginnings as prosecutor, issues facing court: Q&A
U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan will become the first female chief judge of the Northern District of Ohio when she is sworn in Friday at the federal courthouse in downtown Cleveland. The Rocky River resident will take on administrative functions of the northern district court -- which also encompasses Akron, Youngstown and Toledo -- and serve as its spokeswoman.
