NBA Finals 2017: Five easy steps to a Cleveland Cavaliers'...
With the still defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers trailing, 3-0, in the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, a deficit from which no NBA team has ever recovered in any series, with The Land seemingly open to conquest and pillage, here is how Cleveland can win Game 4 Friday night at the Q. 1. Imagine Kevin Durant, Golden State's high-scoring, assisting, rebounding, shot-blocking 6-11 point guard-ish hybrid player, at the free throw line. The clever Cavaliers quickly play at confidence-shaking, touch-killing, mind-blowing volume a recording of that malfunctioning, squeaking, rattling, rumbling air-conditioning unit , which sent the Golden State star scurrying from The Q's interview room podium earlier this week.
