NBA Finals 2017: Five easy steps to a...

NBA Finals 2017: Five easy steps to a Cleveland Cavaliers'...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

With the still defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers trailing, 3-0, in the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, a deficit from which no NBA team has ever recovered in any series, with The Land seemingly open to conquest and pillage, here is how Cleveland can win Game 4 Friday night at the Q. 1. Imagine Kevin Durant, Golden State's high-scoring, assisting, rebounding, shot-blocking 6-11 point guard-ish hybrid player, at the free throw line. The clever Cavaliers quickly play at confidence-shaking, touch-killing, mind-blowing volume a recording of that malfunctioning, squeaking, rattling, rumbling air-conditioning unit , which sent the Golden State star scurrying from The Q's interview room podium earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Tue They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC