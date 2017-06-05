Movies 36 mins ago 11:57 a.m.Helen Hunt to film horror movie in Cleveland
Hollywood filmmakers are heading to Northeast Ohio to shoot a new horror film with Helen Hunt titled I See You . Infidelity has put great strain on the Harper household as Greg, the lead investigator in a child abduction case which has brought into the spotlight a similar case from years past, struggles to find a way to forgive his well-heeled wife, Jackie .
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
