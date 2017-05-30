More
Agnello, a reputed member of the Gambino crime family and former son-in... CLEVELAND - A reputed member of the Gambino crime family and former son-in-law of John Gotti agreed to a plea deal that included a large fine but no prison. Carmine "The Bull" Agnello had been indicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges related to what prosecutors said was a multi-million dollar scam involving stolen cars and scrap metal in Cleveland.
