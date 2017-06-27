Mike Pence vows to get 'get it done' on healthcare during Cleveland area visit

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday promised that Congress and the Trump administration would "repeal and replace" Obamacare, despite setbacks in the Senate. Pence made the guarantee to a group of around 200 people at Tendon Manufacturing in Warrensville Heights, as well as to a private group of business owners he met with before the rally who expressed their frustration with the health care law.

