Mike Pence vows to get 'get it done' on healthcare during Cleveland area visit
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday promised that Congress and the Trump administration would "repeal and replace" Obamacare, despite setbacks in the Senate. Pence made the guarantee to a group of around 200 people at Tendon Manufacturing in Warrensville Heights, as well as to a private group of business owners he met with before the rally who expressed their frustration with the health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC