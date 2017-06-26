Man, woman shot as they drove from downtown Cleveland bar
A man and woman suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday in the city's Union-Miles neighborhood as they drove home after leaving a bar in the Warehouse District, police said. The 24-year-old driver of the car was shot in the back of the head and in his left thigh.
