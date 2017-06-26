Man, woman shot as they drove from do...

Man, woman shot as they drove from downtown Cleveland bar

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A man and woman suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday in the city's Union-Miles neighborhood as they drove home after leaving a bar in the Warehouse District, police said. The 24-year-old driver of the car was shot in the back of the head and in his left thigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr True That 20,946
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga County was issued at June 26 at 4:05PM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC