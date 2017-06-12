Man who raped two women in 1999 behind Glenville High School accused...
A sex offender who raped two women in 1999 behind Glenville High School is now accused of choking and raping a 19-year-old woman on Monday in the same neighborhood. Mark Hall, 37, is charged with rape and felonious assault.
