Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Euclid teenagers
A Cleveland man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to crashing and killing three Euclid teenage girls as he drove them to a party in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood. Kareem Walton admitted to all 11 counts in the indictment, including three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide charges that accused him of drunken driving in the midnight July 9 crash on Kirby Avenue near Hazeldell Drive.
