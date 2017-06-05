Lawsuit says Cleveland police detained teenager for home invasion he did not commit
An 18-year-old arrested in 2015 for a home invasion in which he says he did not participate is suing the city of Cleveland for pursuing charges against him that led to his being jailed for months for a case that was later dropped. Dalonte White says detectives wrongly said he was the gunman in the home invasion that ended with the occupant shot and severely beaten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC