Lawsuit says Cleveland police detained teenager for home invasion he did not commit

5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An 18-year-old arrested in 2015 for a home invasion in which he says he did not participate is suing the city of Cleveland for pursuing charges against him that led to his being jailed for months for a case that was later dropped. Dalonte White says detectives wrongly said he was the gunman in the home invasion that ended with the occupant shot and severely beaten.

