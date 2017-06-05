La Placita Cleveland open-air market ...

La Placita Cleveland open-air market sets summer dates

Read more: Cleveland.com

The sizzle of empanadas and the beat of salsa music fill the air of the Clark-Fulton neighborhood during La Placita . For the past two years, the open-air summer market at the US Bank Lot, 3104 West 25th St., has brought food, live music and dance and homemade goods to the eclectic district.

