Judge mulls case against Cleveland police officer charged in deadly...

Defense attorneys said Friday that a burglary suspect reached for a Cleveland police officer's gun before he was shot and killed, but prosecutors contended there is no evidence to support the officer's self-defense claim. Closing argument in Cleveland police officer Alan Buford's three-day trial focused on whether the officer acted reasonably when he fatally shot Brandon Jones on March 19, 2015 outside a grocery store in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

