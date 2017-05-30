Jeff Lorber Fusion at Nighttown

Jeff Lorber Fusion at Nighttown

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: All About Jazz

Jeff Lorber Fusion Nighttown Cleveland, Ohio May 26, 2017 One of the pioneers of the fusion movement of the early '80s that ultimately morphed into the smooth jazz craze, keyboard man made his initial mark with the five albums he cut between 1977 and 1981. Leading an ensemble billed as the Jeff Lorber Fusion, the last few albums he recorded for Arista even featured the budding saxophonist Kenny Gorelick, who later dropped his last name for an initial and opted for a more commercial approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) May 24 dtw 80
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC