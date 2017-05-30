Jeff Lorber Fusion at Nighttown
Jeff Lorber Fusion Nighttown Cleveland, Ohio May 26, 2017 One of the pioneers of the fusion movement of the early '80s that ultimately morphed into the smooth jazz craze, keyboard man made his initial mark with the five albums he cut between 1977 and 1981. Leading an ensemble billed as the Jeff Lorber Fusion, the last few albums he recorded for Arista even featured the budding saxophonist Kenny Gorelick, who later dropped his last name for an initial and opted for a more commercial approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
|Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE
|May 24
|Orange Aid
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|May 24
|dtw
|80
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC