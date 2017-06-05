Jack Casino Cleveland food court's ne...

Jack Casino Cleveland food court's new eateries to replace B Spot, Rosie & Rocco's

Read more: The Plain Dealer

B Spot and Rosie & Rocco's are out, Nonna Pazza and Stack'd are in at the food court inside the Jack Casino Cleveland. The eateries from Cleveland celebrity chefs Michael Symon and Rocco Whalen, which had operated inside the casino since its opening in 2012, closed last month after their leases ended.

