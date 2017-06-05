Is a Cleveland-only minimum wage back in play?

A Franklin County judge recently overturned a state law that stands in the way of a drive to raise the minimum wage in Cleveland. In this photo from Nov. 29, 2016, members of Raise Up Cleveland along with the Service Employees International Union Local 1199 hold a rally in front of a McDonald's fast-food restaurant on E. 30 Street and Carnegie Avenue in support of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.