Hudson man who worked with Soulja Boy sentenced to 70 months in prison for money laundering
The owner of a Grammy-nominated music company in Cleveland was sentenced Monday to 70 months in federal prison for his part in a marijuana trafficking organization that laundered money and sent drugs from California to Ohio. Stuart Pflaum, 35, worked with James Sorgi in California, growing and packaging high-grade marijuana and sending it to Ohio, federal prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|30 min
|Zoe Regen
|1
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC