Hudson man who worked with Soulja Boy sentenced to 70 months in prison for money laundering

The owner of a Grammy-nominated music company in Cleveland was sentenced Monday to 70 months in federal prison for his part in a marijuana trafficking organization that laundered money and sent drugs from California to Ohio. Stuart Pflaum, 35, worked with James Sorgi in California, growing and packaging high-grade marijuana and sending it to Ohio, federal prosecutors said.

