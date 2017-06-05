Home on college break in Greater Cleveland? Here are 31 ways to spend your summer
Summer break means sleeping in, laying out in the sun and taking a break from the hectic school year. However, Ohio offers much more to do than wasting your vacation watching Netflix on your couch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|5 hr
|Warrior Pride
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC