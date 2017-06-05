Helen Hunt to shoot horror film in Cleveland this summer, report says
With local production on McConaughey's film "White Boy Rick" wrapped, a new film starring Hunt, an Oscar winner for "As Good As It Gets," is set to become the next movie to set up shop in the city. According to Variety , the film is called "I See You" and will begin shooting in Cleveland later this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC