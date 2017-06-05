Hear latest music from Cleveland in N...

Hear latest music from Cleveland in New Cleveland Music Spotify playlist, June edition

This month's Spotify playlist brings new releases in Cleveland from the past month and past few years into one place. Within the 30-song playlist, you can hear from punk rock band Who Hit Me , a new indie song by Playing To Vapors and an assortment of hip hop and trap songs from local musicians like Bankie Z, Curly Chuck and Kipp Stone .

