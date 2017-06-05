Hear latest music from Cleveland in New Cleveland Music Spotify playlist, June edition
This month's Spotify playlist brings new releases in Cleveland from the past month and past few years into one place. Within the 30-song playlist, you can hear from punk rock band Who Hit Me , a new indie song by Playing To Vapors and an assortment of hip hop and trap songs from local musicians like Bankie Z, Curly Chuck and Kipp Stone .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|19 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC