Half the blighted houses in Cleveland demolition program are in three East Side wards
The program, launched with the recent demolition of three homes across from Miles Park School in the Union-Miles neighborhood, aims to demolish more than 500 vacant abandoned houses by the end of the year. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Tue
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Mon
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC