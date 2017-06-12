Half the blighted houses in Cleveland...

Half the blighted houses in Cleveland demolition program are in three East Side wards

The program, launched with the recent demolition of three homes across from Miles Park School in the Union-Miles neighborhood, aims to demolish more than 500 vacant abandoned houses by the end of the year. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

