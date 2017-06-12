H5 Data Centers Announces Data Center Expansion at its Premier Cleveland Data Center
H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the build out of an additional sixty five colocation cabinets at its Cleveland data center located at 1625 Rockwell Avenue in downtown Cleveland, OH. This expansion is part of a large commitment H5 Data Centers has made to its Cleveland customers and the surrounding community.
