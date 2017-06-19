Grand jury indicts man accused of kil...

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Cleveland couple at car lot

Cleveland.com

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Wednesday handed up a 25-count indictment charging a Cleveland man with slaying a couple inside the car lot they owned. Joseph McAlpine, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and several other charges in the April 14 fatal shooting of Michael Kuznik, 47, and Trina Tomola, 46, at Mr. Car's on East 185th Street.

