Global Cleveland spotlighting immigrant and refugee-owned businesses
Global Cleveland is spotlighting Northeast Ohio's international entrepreneurs by compiling and promoting a directory of more than 75 local restaurants, shops, and businesses started by immigrants and refugees. Global Cleveland says the list, created to coincide with Immigrant Heritage Month, is the first of its kind in Greater Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im a crossdresser
|10 hr
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC