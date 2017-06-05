Free Summer Arts events in Public Squ...

Free Summer Arts events in Public Square in Downtown Cleveland

Read more: La Prensa

This summer, Cuyahoga County residents and visitors to Public Square i n downtown Cleveland will be able to enjoy a variety of free arts and culture programming thanks to will take place from June to August 2017, and all programs and events will be free and open to the public. Selected projects and events include: Common Threads is a large-scale art installation on the Gund Foundation Green from Saturday, August 19 to Monday, August 21. The artwork will utilize a series of circular shapes with wooden pegs to outline a shape and invite participants to use colored string to create patterned designs.

