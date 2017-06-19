Five Star Sensation, hosted by Michae...

More than 80 chefs and vinters from across the country united last night for Five Star Sensation. The culinary extravaganza, hosted by Michael Symon at Cuyahoga Community College's Eastern campus, has raised more than $18 million for the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center since it began in 1987.

