First Year Cleveland spending at least $4.6 million to reduce Cuyahoga County infant...
Forty-two Cuyahoga County churches are banding together, and First Year Cleveland is spending at least $4.6 million to reduce the county's troubling infant mortality rate. First Year Cleveland -- a non-profit group that includes Cleveland and Cuyahoga officials -- set three priorities in reducing the infant mortality rate for 2017: premature birth, racial disparities and safe sleep.
