Family of Cleveland man killed defending nephews at basketball game decry gun violence
Aramis Roey was doing what he loved -- spending time with his nephews -- when he was shot and killed while trying to deescalate a fight at Gawron Park on Cleveland's East Side. The 27 year old was always quick with a joke and had a goofy smile that would brighten anyone's day, said his sister, Cierra Roey, who shared a home with him just a short walk from the park where he was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|bill
|20,937
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC