Family of Cleveland man killed defending nephews at basketball game decry gun violence

Aramis Roey was doing what he loved -- spending time with his nephews -- when he was shot and killed while trying to deescalate a fight at Gawron Park on Cleveland's East Side. The 27 year old was always quick with a joke and had a goofy smile that would brighten anyone's day, said his sister, Cierra Roey, who shared a home with him just a short walk from the park where he was killed.

