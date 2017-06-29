Every Cleveland City Council member c...

Every Cleveland City Council member could face a challenge for re-election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Every Cleveland City Council member seeking re-election faces a potential challenger. In 14 of the 17 wards enough people filed as candidates to require a primary to narrow the field for November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im a crossdresser 19 hr Swallow cut kox 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC