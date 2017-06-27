East Side gets its own 'Cleveland' script sign at Euclid Beach Park
The new East Side, "Cleveland" sign has been installed at Euclid Beach Park in Cleveland, near E. 165th Street and Lake Shore Boulevard. It is located on the east side of Euclid Beach Park, next to the footbridge to Wildwood Park.
