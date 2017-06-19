Drunk driving and armed ex-con nabbed: Pepper Pike police blotter
Drunk driving, having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, open container, car impounded; Chagrin Boulevard: Police stopped a Cleveland man, 28, around 1:45 a.m. on June 12 in a car matching the description of one earlier driving the wrong way on I-271. Police said the car was now speeding and weaving near Eton Park and the Pepper Pike Health Center, and the driver was found to be "appreciably impaired."
