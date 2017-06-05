Drug overdoses killed at least 43 sin...

Drug overdoses killed at least 43 since Memorial Day Weekend, Cuyahoga County medical...

Drug overdoses killed at least 43 people in Cuyahoga County since Memorial Day Weekend, the county medical examiner's office said. Twenty-nine men and 14 women died in the 13-day period from May 26 to Wednesday, according to data released Wednesday by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

