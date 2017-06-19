Driver charged in suspected drunken driving crash that killed Cleveland teen, injured 5...
A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured five others. Pierre Coleman Jr. of Cleveland is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, eight counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one count of improperly handling a gun in a car.
