Draymond Green draws technical after elbowing Iman Shumpert in face
Draymond Green was whistled for delivering an elbow to Iman Shumpert's face in Game 4 and picked up a technical foul for his reaction to the call. Green and Shumpert were battling for position on a jump ball at midcourt between LeBron James and Javale McGee.
