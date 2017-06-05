Dispute Over Women's Shelter Operator...

Dispute Over Women's Shelter Operator Prompts Potential Changes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Vonnie Gilson is a resident at Norma Herr Women's Center and is critical of the way it's run. [Matthew Richmond / ideastream] Fifty-three-year-old Vonnie Gilson is sitting outside the library in downtown Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) 2 hr Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC