Cuyahoga-County 29 mins ago 8:49 p.m.17-year-old shot dead in East Cleveland
A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot at the 1200 Block of Carlyon in East Cleveland on Monday afternoon. Officers says the shooting happened at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Monday.
