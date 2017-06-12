Cuyahoga-County 24 mins ago 12:01 a.m...

Cuyahoga-County 24 mins ago 12:01 a.m.Shaker Square restaurant owner shot while leaving work

13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

He lives a 30 second walk away, just behind Zanzibar, a stone's throw from where Zanzibar co-owner Akin Affrica was shot Thursday night around 11:15. Cleveland Police say it was a masked man who shot Affrica twice in the leg.

