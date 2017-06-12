Crime 32 mins ago 11:18 a.m.Police seek suspect in beating, robbery at downtown parking garage
Police are circulating photos hoping to identify a suspect who is accused of beating and robbing a woman in a downtown Cleveland parking garage. After beating the victim, the suspect stole the woman's purse and used her credit cards at a few stores.
