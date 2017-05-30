Crime 28 mins ago 10:26 a.m.5 cyclists struck in Cleveland hit-skip accident

Five bicyclists were struck in a hit-skip accident that left three of them in critical condition early Saturday morning. The five cyclists - 42-year-old Dartangnan Reid, 45-year-old Jamel Linsey, 24-year-old Bernadette Luster, 24-year-old Jamelia O. Luster and 17-year-old Deztaney C. Spencer - were all riding bicycles westbound on St. Clair Avenue.

