Crime 28 mins ago 10:26 a.m.5 cyclist...

Crime 28 mins ago 10:26 a.m.5 cyclists struck in Cleveland hit-skip accident

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Five bicyclists were struck in a hit-skip accident that left three of them in critical condition early Saturday morning. The five cyclists - 42-year-old Dartangnan Reid, 45-year-old Jamel Linsey, 24-year-old Bernadette Luster, 24-year-old Jamelia O. Luster and 17-year-old Deztaney C. Spencer - were all riding bicycles westbound on St. Clair Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) May 24 dtw 80
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC