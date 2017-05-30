Cleveland's Frank Jackson joins mayor...

Cleveland's Frank Jackson joins mayors group fighting climate change

Mayor Frank Jackson announced Sunday he is joining a group of mayors focused on climate change, just days after Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Mayors National Climate Action Agenda , also know as Climate Mayors, has nearly 200 members.

