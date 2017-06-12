Cleveland's Alan Tuskes prepares to 'Face Off' on Syfy's special effects reality show
Alan Tuskes has lent his special affects and makeup talent to movies like "The Green Mile," "From Dusk Till Dawn," "Austin Powers in Goldmember" and "Men in Black II." Next, he'll compete on Syfy's reality show, "Face Off."
