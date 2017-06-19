Cleveland woman accidentally shot ex-...

Cleveland woman accidentally shot ex-husband as he beat her, police say

14 hrs ago

A 31-year-old woman fended off an attack from her ex-husband and accidentally shot the him in the chest as he grabbed her gun, police reports say. The woman was not charged with any crime but her husband, Tarris Priest, 31, is charged with felony domestic violence.

