Cleveland water taxi free for all 2017 season

14 hrs ago

You can ride Cleveland's water taxi free for the rest of the 2017 season, hopping between the East and West banks of the Flats. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Cleveland is footing the bill for rides as a centennial gift to the Cleveland Metroparks, which runs the eLCee2.

